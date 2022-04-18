Philly indoor mask mandate returns; Armed home intruder fatally shot; Coastal storm to hit Delaware Valley

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia mask mandate: City begins reinforcing indoor mask mandate Monday

PHILADELPHIA - Despite public frustration and a pending lawsuit, Philadelphia is reinforcing its indoor mask mandate Monday.

One week ago, Philadelphia's Department of Public Health announced the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The department said coronavirus cases increased by more than 50% in a ten-day span in the city where there's now an average of 142 new cases per day, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

"This looks like we may be at the start of a new COVID wave like Europe just saw," she said.

While hospitalizations remain low, Bettigole says Philadelphia no longer meets the threshold for the All Clear tier.

2. Police: Mayfair resident fatally shoots armed home intruder impersonating police officer

Police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that turned deadly when a resident fatally shot an armed home intruder impersonating a police officer, authorities say.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say an armed home intruder impersonating a police officer was shot and killed by a Mayfair resident Sunday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 7200 block of Battersby Street just after 10 p.m.

Officers from the 15th District responded to the scene and found a man outside a doorway with gunshot wounds to the head, chest and arm, according to officials.

Police say he was taken to Jefferson Torresdale hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the deceased victim, who had a fake police badge around his neck, and another man approached an apartment where a 25-year-old was coming out.

3. Weather Authority: Winter-like conditions return Monday with afternoon downpours from coastal storm

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is waking up to a frost advisory and freeze warning Monday morning as temperatures dropped making it feel like winter.

Early morning temperatures were in the 20s and 30s Monday, but they are expected to reach the low 50s, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

A coastal system moving to the East is set to become a coastal storm that will pound the Delaware Valley with rain.

Wet weather will begin by 3:00 p.m. and it will get heavier through the night and continue through Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

By 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the storm system will be making its way out to sea.

Tuesday's conditions will also include 20 - 30 mph wind gusts.





