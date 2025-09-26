Philly man sentenced to 95 years for conspiring to murder government officials

Steven Smink, a 62-year-old man from Philadelphia, has been sentenced to 95 years in New Jersey state prison for plotting to murder multiple government officials.

The sentence was handed down by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin following Smink's conviction on charges including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

What we know:

Smink was convicted on August 15, 2025, of one count of conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted murder, and charges related to transporting weapons.

Officials say Smink's plot targeted Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, First Assistant Prosecutor Harold Shapiro, two superior court judges, and an assistant prosecutor involved in Smink's 2014 arson conviction.

Smink, a former bowling alley owner, had previously been sentenced to 15 years for orchestrating the arson of a rival bowling alley.

What they're saying:

"The sentence handed down today is appropriate for this defendant, who planned to kill public servants for doing their jobs when they convicted him for previously committed crimes," said Attorney General Platkin. "Thanks to the excellent investigative work by State Police and prison officials, his murder-for-hire plot was discovered before anyone was harmed. I want to recognize the skill and dedication of the prosecutors with the Division of Criminal Justice, who helped secure justice today."

"Today’s sentence will keep this violent offender behind bars, where he clearly belongs," said DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton. "Public officials should never be threatened for doing their job, which in this case, involved convicting and sentencing an arsonist. His response was to try and hire someone to kill them. These additional violent crimes resulted in his second conviction and additional years in prison."

"This sentence sends a powerful message: any attempt to threaten or harm government officials will not be tolerated and will be met with the highest level of accountability," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "The safety of those who serve the public is essential, and this outcome underscores our commitment to protecting public officials from those who seek to undermine their service."

The backstory:

The investigation revealed that Smink conspired from January 2018 to December 2020, initially hiring a member of the Latin Kings gang to execute the murders.

After the gang member's death, Smink contracted a cooperating witness to find a hitman, using sports memorabilia as payment.

Officials say Smink's mother, Esther Smink, was involved in furthering the conspiracy through correspondence.