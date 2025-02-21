Philly plane crash: Small businesses struggle to recover after fatal crash in Northeast

The Brief It’s been three weeks since a medical jet feel from the sky in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. Life in that Northeast neighborhood is slowly returning to normal, though small businesses are struggling.



Three weeks ago, a medical jet took off from the airport in Northeast Philadelphia and crash-landed about thirty seconds later, killing all six people on board the aircraft and killing one person on the ground.

The busy neighborhood was stunned by the horrific tragedy and is just now, slowly, returning to some sense of normalcy. Yet, small businesses in the area near the crash site are having trouble finding their own sense of a new normal.

What we know:

Three weeks after a medical plane crash devastated this Northeast Philadelphia community, there are signs of ordinary life returning.

Traffic on Cottman Avenue is moving again. The crater caused by the plane’s impact has been filled in by city workers. And on Friday afternoon, the city closed its Mobile Resource Center van at the crash scene.

But for the business owners near the crash site, getting back to normal will take a while.

What they're saying:

"Business is slow, yes. Business is slow," said halal food truck owner Niamat Ali.

His truck was parked about 100 yards away from where the plane went down on Cottman Avenue. His family home is also just down the block. Ali feels blessed he wasn’t injured. But his business was shut down for five days and he lost all of his food inventory, including fresh meat and vegetables that had already been ordered.

"Every week they come in with a delivery. My delivery came in and we threw it in the trash. We lost lots of money," said Ali.

Dig deeper:

It’s small, micro-businesses - mom and pops, like Ali’s - that are eligible for up to a $20,000 grant to help rebuild or fund the loss of business due to the January 31st crash.

"Businesses that have had complete and total losses - where their buildings are just gone. To those that have had debris from the plane that have damaged their roof or their walls," said Jill Fink, Executive Director for The Merchant’s Fund. The 170-year-old non-profit is helping small businesses recover from unexpected events like this one.

The Merchant’s Fund has been contracted by the city to disburse $500,000 worth of grants for business owners who have been directly or indirectly impacted by the crash.

Some had to re-locate, including the office of an insurance agent that suffered extensive damage. A small corner grocery store has yet to re-open because of structural and roof damage. And some just lost revenue because roads were closed for nearly a week. The city is trying to let business owners know that help is available before the February 28th deadline to apply.

"They are still dealing with the trauma of what they’ve seen and so the thing that’s not top of mind is to fill out an application for support," said Fink, who is encouraging any business suffering effects from the crash to apply for the grant. According to the city, as of Friday afternoon, three businesses have applied. If approved, payments can be issued within three to five business days.

How to get help:

Businesses can apply for the grants at The Merchants Fund website, here.

The Mayor’s Business Action Team is also providing personalized assistance with operational challenges, financial support program applications and shared resources with in-person office hours next week. The dates are Tuesday February 25, and Friday, February 28 from 10AM to 4:30 PM at the Northeast Regional Library at 2228 Cottman Avenue.

While the mobile unit is moving, services will continue to be available at the city’s Neighborhood and Community Action Center located at 7374 Edmund Street. The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.