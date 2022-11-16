Philly POPS will cease operations at the conclusion of 2022-2023 season

article

After their final performance for the 2022 – 2023 season, the Philly POPS will perform no more.

In a statement on their website, President Frank Giordano and Board Chair Joseph Del Raso said, due to various circumstances, including the calamitous affect of COVID-19, they could no longer remain operational.

They went to say they are fulfilling this season’s calendar of already-scheduled performances, including their Christmas shows, but when the season concludes in 2023, they will close operations.

They added a heartfelt "thank you" to the community for all of the support they have received over the years and extended their gratitude to the musicians, adding they would continue to honor existing contract agreements.