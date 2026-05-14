Philly residents disappointed by city's lack of urgency to fix sinkhole

The Brief Crews patched a large hole on Jefferson Street by Germantown Avenue after a water main break in April, according to neighbors. Neighbors say the street was closed for about a month and are frustrated with the city's response. The patch is only temporary and workers will need to return for a full repair.



Crews from Philadelphia Water filled and patched a hole on Jefferson Street by Germantown Avenue on Thursday, but neighbors say the street was closed for about a month and they are disappointed by what they see as a lack of urgency from the city.

Street repairs leave neighbors frustrated in North Philadelphia

What we know:

A crew from Philadelphia Water arrived Thursday to fill and patch the hole on Jefferson Street by Germantown Avenue, according to FOX 29.

Neighbors say the street had been closed for about a month after a water main break, and the hole was left unfilled even after the initial repair.

Kyle Wall, who lives in Olde Kensington, said, "I’m glad something is finally been getting done, but it’s been kind of a nightmare to live right in front of this for the last month." Wall said workers fixed the water main break but left the hole and closed the street.

Adele Steele, another neighbor, said, "I just can’t believe they’ve left it this long. It’s so irresponsible." Steele said the hole has been a hazard for both children and adults, adding, "As I was walking, I slipped and I fell on the ground and it’s so difficult because of it was scary because I’m pregnant so something could have really happened."

The owner of Fourth and Jefferson Mini Market, Jose Morel, said his business has been affected.

"It’s been hard with the customers trying to find parking and my deliveries have been delayed because they’re big trucks," said Morel. "It’s very bad they’re not thinking about the consequences of the people," said Morel.

Neighbors say they reached out to city agencies but did not get clear answers. "Different folks I spoke with at the streets department and water department seem to be pointing fingers at each other. I can’t say who dropped the ball but it sure seems like someone did," said Wall.

Crews told FOX 29 that the patch is only temporary and workers will need to return in the future for a complete repair.

Local perspective:

Neighbors in Olde Kensington say the prolonged street closure has created safety concerns and made daily life more difficult.

Business owners say the closure has hurt their ability to serve customers and receive deliveries.

Some residents say they are frustrated by the lack of communication from city agencies and the slow pace of repairs.

What's next:

Crews say they will need to return to Jefferson Street to complete a permanent repair. No timeline for the full repair was provided.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when a permanent repair will be made or if the city has responded to neighbors’ concerns about the prolonged closure and lack of communication.