Family demands transparency after Bruce 'Angel' Garcia killed in Philly police-involved shooting

The Brief Family and supporters of Bruce "Angel" Garcia gathered outside the District Attorney’s office to demand answers nearly one year after he was shot by police in Philadelphia. Garcia’s family says they want more transparency, including the release of evidence and full video footage. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office says it met with the family and scheduled another meeting to discuss the investigation.



Family members and supporters of Bruce "Angel" Garcia gathered outside the District Attorney’s office Thursday, calling for transparency and accountability nearly one year after Garcia was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia, according to those at the rally.

Family and supporters demand answers from city officials

What we know:

Garcia was killed May 21 in a police-involved shooting along Mutter and Somerset Streets in Fairhill. Past reporting says Garcia was carrying a bag and a firearm was pulled from inside, leading to a discharge and officers drawing their weapons. Philadelphia Police have said officers were on patrol and attempting what they called a "pedestrian investigation."

Family members and supporters, including the ‘Party for Socialism and Liberation,’ gathered outside the District Attorney’s office Thursday, demanding the release of evidence and full video footage.

"They have showed nothing but withholding evidence that he is innocent. If he was so guilty, they would have by now released everything they need to release to us. And still, they have not," said Genesis Garcia, Garcia’s older sister.

Genesis Garcia said it took around seven months for the family to see the body camera footage.

She claimed there have been contradictions in official statements and called on the District Attorney’s office to run and release the ballistics test and make the full video public.

Jonathan Ramos, Garcia’s older brother, described the impact on their grandmother.

"My grandma, she was the last person with him. She’s living her prime life in guilt now and she’s suffering feeling like it’s her fault that she let him leave too soon," said Ramos.

Supporters at the rally voiced concerns about racial profiling and called for justice.

"When Angel Garcia was murdered, he was leaving his grandmother’s house. That’s every day stuff that we do all the time, right? But because it’s a black or brown man, they know that, you know, we have to look at them as a criminal," said Talia Giles, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The Philadelphia Police Department says both officers involved returned to full-duty status on July 1.

The rally included chants for justice and calls for the District Attorney to "do the right thing," according to those present.

The backstory:

Garcia was killed May 21, 2025 in Fairhill. Family members said they waited about seven months to view body camera footage. The officers involved returned to full-duty status on July 1, according to Philadelphia Police.

Garcia’s family and supporters have consistently called for more transparency and accountability since the shooting. They have asked for the release of all evidence, including ballistics tests and full video footage, and have raised concerns about contradictions in official statements.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if or when the District Attorney’s office will release additional evidence or the full video footage. The results of the ballistics test and further details from the investigation have not been made public.