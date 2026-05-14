Man arrested in deadly West Philly triple shooting that killed innocent bystander

The Brief Philadelphia police arrested Hamza Ruley, 24, in connection with a triple shooting near 60th and Market Streets. The shooting last month killed 20-year-old Imani Ringgold and injured two others. Police are still searching for two additional suspects.



Police arrested 24-year-old Hamza Ruley in connection with a triple shooting near 60th and Market Streets that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured two others, according to investigators. Police say they are still searching for two other suspects.

Arrest made in deadly West Philadelphia shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:30 p.m. on April 7 for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

Investigators say 20-year-old Imani Ringgold was shot multiple times and later died from her injuries.

Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police say Ruley was arrested in connection with the shooting, but two other suspects remain at large.

Hamza Ruley, 24

The Monday after the shooting, police announced they were searching for as many as four suspects.

Investigators have identified Mustafa King, 26, and Zaire Manning, 21, as suspects and say both are wanted on multiple charges, including murder.

Police say Ringgold was an innocent bystander who had just purchased lunch and was heading back to her place of work when she was shot.

Mustafa King (L) and Zaire Manning (R) have been identified by police as suspects in a deadly triple shooting. Investigators are still working to identify two other suspects in the shooting.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Suspect search and investigation details

The two additional suspects have not yet been identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are seeking information from the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or descriptions of the two additional suspects they are searching for.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made for King or Manning.