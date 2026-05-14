PGA Championship brings thousands to Newtown Square for first time since 1962

The Brief The PGA Championship begins today at Aronimink in Newtown Square. More than 3,000 volunteers, mostly from the Philadelphia area, are helping run the event. Thousands of fans are expected to attend this weekend, with the club hosting the PGA for the first time since 1962.



The PGA Championship officially kicked off today at Aronimink, drawing thousands of fans and more than 3,000 volunteers, according to Rachel Wright, Director of Volunteer Operations for the PGA.

Volunteers and fans bring energy to Aronimink

What we know:

Wright said, "3,200 volunteers are out here helping us put on this championship. About 2,500 of them are from the Philadelphia area. Really fortunate that so much of the local community came out and helped us out."

She added, "It's vital -- we want to make sure we give them a great experience. They're not out there picking up trash in parking lots. They're in the action, which unlike other sporting events where you have to buy a ticket, you can come out and be a part of it."

Volunteers can choose their roles on a first come, first serve basis, with the walking scorer position being the most sought after.

Tom Bird, a volunteer, said, "We were inside the ropes, as they say. All morning today I was around the 10th green, watching shots come into the green and all the putting -- it's a fun experience." Bird also said, "You can fist pump with the best players in the world."

The club is hosting the PGA Championship for the first time since 1962, and the event is expected to bring thousands of fans to Newtown Square this weekend.

Fans and members enjoy a unique experience

What they're saying:

John H., a spectator, said, "The best part of the fan experience here is walking around, getting to see the course. The weather is beautiful. 250th anniversary of the United States of America -- if you can get on board with that, this beautiful course... it doesn't get any better than that."

Mark Santerian, a spectator and local member of Aronimink, said, "The course looks great, the infrastructure is amazing. It is amazing to see it with everything set up -- and in a few weeks it will all be gone and the course will look totally different. We are excited to get back out and play, eventually, hopefully soon."

The event offers fans not only the chance to watch top golfers but also to enjoy the atmosphere, food and drinks, and the historic setting.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many total fans will attend the PGA Championship at Aronimink this weekend or if there are any special events planned beyond the main tournament.