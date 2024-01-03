Philly snow forecast: Many waiting to purchase supplies despite forecast

The possible winter storm may be three days out, and while some are gearing up for it, it's been awhile since anyone has had to prepare for snow. Many others are not prepared for winter weather.

Signs of Christmas linger into the new year outside a Cherry Hill Home Depot where holiday items are half off. But it would appear, because there wasn’t snow for the holiday again this year, snow prep supplies haven't rolled out and shopping for preps isn't top of mind.

"We'll see when it gets a little closer, if it's going to be coming for sure or not," said Madison Bryant. She and Adam Altenbach are preparing for a new house in Woodbury Heights and the house is already divided.

Not over what the Eagles are going to do on Sunday but whether or not they want snow.

"I don't like the snow. I find it hard to believe anyone would like the snow," said Altenbach.

"I'm really excited. My kids that I teach, they're always saying how we haven't had a snow day," said Bryant.

One thing they do agree on is they're not ready for it. Window scrapers, shovels, salt or a snow blower, maybe?

"We have to actually get those things and think about those things now. So, we're not ready. Yeah. We're not ready right now," they both laughed.

Three days out and there are three scenarios. Snow, rain or a mix of the two. What you get depends on where you are.

In Allentown, officials posted on the city's Facebook page how they are getting ready.

"We have all of our fleet ready to go. We have roughly over 65 pieces of equipment that we can send out at any given time," said Chief Maintenance Supervisor Justin DeLong.

Meanwhile, Phil Colace is in wait and see mode.

"I wanted snow but, it doesn’t seem cold enough," he said. He just bought a house this year, so he's out getting key, despite being advised the key to readiness is preparedness.

"I don't have a shovel. I'm not prepared for it at all. I do have salt, a little bit. But no. I'm not really prepared for it. But, I don't think it's coming, so I'm not really worried about it," said Colace.

Traveling to MetLife Stadium to see the Eagles take on the Giants late Sunday afternoon could prove to be a tricky drive, so be alert of changing weather conditions.

