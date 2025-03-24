Philly Truce launches Adopt-a-block program to help peace patrols around the city

The Brief Philly Truce is launching peace patrols in the city's top five police districts affected by violence. Adopt-a-block program was added to the peace patrol model this year.



Philly Truce is asking the community to help invest in its own safety.

It's all part of its Adopt-a-block program as the peace patrols begin to emerge this spring.

The backstory:

Philly Truce is back on the streets.

This time around Frankford and Orthodox in Frankford for the first night of spring peace patrols.

The men are out addressing quality of life issues and talking to residents.

They have added an adopt-a-block program this year that allows residents, small business owners or corporate partners to pledge money for specific blocks they will regularly patrol.

What they're saying:

Mazzie Casher is the executive director of Philly Truce and talks about what is new this time around to help with violence reduction, explaining the adopt-a-block program.

"You say where it is, you make your contribution and we show up or let you know when we're going to be there," he said. He says it has a specific emphasis on small businesses.

"This stuff makes foot traffic possible, foot traffic feel more comfortable and more safe," said Casher.

The men working the peace patrols are also getting training and skills through the program.

"They are in personal development courses during the day. We are coming from class straight to the block and after their first three weeks they will be moving into workforce development," said Casher.

27-year-old Michael Butler is one of the new members.

"I feel like we're all better than violence. We can find some common ground and agree to disagree. We do not have to resort to gun violence or even hand violence," he said.

By the numbers:

This October will be five years since Philly Truce started.

It is the fourth year for the peace patrols.

The organization works with the DA’s office and Philadelphia Police to identify the top five blocks in each police district that are the most affected by violence as it relates to shootings both fatal and non-fatal.

That is where they focus on nightly patrols from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Philly Truce says zero homicides is the goal. The men carrying out the patrols get 40 paid hours a week. Casher says it's made possible by some city and state funding. They also get community money through their fundraising.