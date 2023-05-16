'Philly was a dream': Taylor Swift thanks fans for 'magical' hometown shows at the Linc

article

Philadelphia welcomed Taylor Swift home with open arms, and the superstar couldn't be more grateful!

Thousands of Swifties descended on Lincoln Financial Field over the weekend to sing, dance, and sometimes cry, with Taylor during her three-night hometown tour stop.

Even more fans - with no ticket to their name - gathered around the stadium each night just to be part of the action.

Three nights to remember for Philadelphia, and Taylor - who called the city "a dream" as her time home came to an end.

"Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on TV when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday," she tweeted. "The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for."

On top of that, one of her Philadelphia shows ended up being on Mother's Day!

"I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom," she said.

And just like that, Taylor is ‘Shaking It Off" to her next stop!