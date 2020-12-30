Phoenixville police seek information after 73-year-old man found shot to death in his home

article

A 73-year-old man was found shot to death in his Phoenixville residence and investigators are searching for answers.

Chester County officials said police were called to the home on the 400 block of Dayton Street Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., where they found Ira Solomon.

Medics pronounced Solomon dead at the location.

Authorities say two 9mm spent shell casings were found in Solomon’s kitchen, while a miniature baseball bat was found near Solomon’s body.

Friends of Solomon told responding officers his back door was unlocked.

Phoenixville Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 610-933-1180, ext. 815, or contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

