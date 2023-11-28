PHOTOS/VIDEO: Rosalynn Carter's tribute service in Atlanta | Nov. 28, 2023

Image 1 of 40 ▼ The Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church is seen ahead of a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, was held Tuesday afternoon at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta.

The invite-only service was attended by multiple dignitaries and state officials, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden; former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump; Georgia Gov. Kemp and Marty Kemp; Sen. Jon Ossoff; Sen. Raphael Warnock; Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; and many others.

Former President Jimmy Carter was also in attendance.

The service was called to worship by the Reverend Mark Westmoreland and the opening remarks were given by Pastor Tony Lowden. James Early Carter III was the first family member to speak. He was followed by Kathryn Cade, who was the project manager for Mrs. Carter, and Judy Woodruff, a broadcast journalist who knew the Carters well and covered them as a young journalist.

Daughter Amy Lynn Carter spoke briefly, reading a love letter her father, Jimmy Carter, sent to his wife.

After the service, the motorcade will return to Plains where a funeral service will take place on Wednesday.

Grandson Jason Carter spoke for several minutes, sharing several funny and touching stories about his grandmother.

Several other family members participated in the service, including Henry Lewis Carter, Luella Bird Reynolds and Errol Carter Kelly,

