Pickle prankster comes forward after dunking head in barrel at South Jersey store

It appears the case of the "briny bandit" has officially been closed!

Glassboro Police say the pickle perpetrator personally called the department Wednesday to take accountability for his actions.

"We certainly relish the community's help in bringing attention to the pickle we were in yesterday."

Those actions included dunking his head into a barrel of pickles in a bizarre crime that was caught on camera.

Related article

Heritage's was forced to remove the entire bin, and replace it with a new one for a total of $52.

An employee says he came face-to-face with the prankster while working at the deli.

"All of a sudden, I hear a splash, I look over, and he was soaked," the employee said. "He’s walking out the door and there’s pickle juice all over the floor."



