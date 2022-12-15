The Pie Lady Traditional Apple Pie
PIE LADY TRADITIONAL APPLE PIE
CRUST
2 1/2 Cups of Flour
1/3 to 1/2 cup of Vegetable Shortening
3/4 Cup Unsalted Cold Butter
3/4 teaspoon Salt
6-8 tablespoons of Cold (Ice) Water
Combine Flour & Salt
Add Butter and Shortening
Work by hand until pea sized crumbs
ADD cold water and mix to combine
DO NOT OVER MIX
SHAPE into balls
Chill 15 Minutes if desired
ROLL out crusts
APPLE FILLING For One Pie
8 Apples sliced thin (Fugi and Granny Smith)
1/4-1/3 Cup Flour
1 1/2-2 Teaspoons of Cinnamon
3/4 Teaspoon Nutmeg
1/4 Teaspoon Salt
The Juice of one lemon
Mix to combine and toss in apples
Fill bottom pie crust
Put a pat of butter on top before you cover with top crust
Put top crust on and brush heavy cream over crust, be generous.
Sprinkle raw sugar on top
BAKE for 1 Hour at 325 Degrees
Pierce top of pie crust with knife
When you check the pie, you want the juice flow to be think
If not, bake a little more
Take out of oven and let rest for an Hour
ANOTHER OPTION…CRUMB TOP on Pie
2 Tablespoons of Oats
1 Cup of Flour
1/2 Cup Softened Butter
1/2 Cup White Sugar
1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
COMBINE ingredients, SPRINKLE on top of apple filling and BAKE
