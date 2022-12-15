The Pie Lady Traditional Apple Pie

PIE LADY TRADITIONAL APPLE PIE

CRUST

2 1/2 Cups of Flour

1/3 to 1/2 cup of Vegetable Shortening

3/4 Cup Unsalted Cold Butter

3/4 teaspoon Salt

6-8 tablespoons of Cold (Ice) Water



Combine Flour & Salt

Add Butter and Shortening

Work by hand until pea sized crumbs

ADD cold water and mix to combine

DO NOT OVER MIX

SHAPE into balls

Chill 15 Minutes if desired

ROLL out crusts



APPLE FILLING For One Pie

8 Apples sliced thin (Fugi and Granny Smith)

1/4-1/3 Cup Flour

1 1/2-2 Teaspoons of Cinnamon

3/4 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

The Juice of one lemon

Mix to combine and toss in apples

Fill bottom pie crust

Put a pat of butter on top before you cover with top crust

Put top crust on and brush heavy cream over crust, be generous.

Sprinkle raw sugar on top

BAKE for 1 Hour at 325 Degrees

Pierce top of pie crust with knife

When you check the pie, you want the juice flow to be think

If not, bake a little more

Take out of oven and let rest for an Hour

ANOTHER OPTION…CRUMB TOP on Pie

2 Tablespoons of Oats

1 Cup of Flour

1/2 Cup Softened Butter

1/2 Cup White Sugar

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

COMBINE ingredients, SPRINKLE on top of apple filling and BAKE

