PnB Rock shooting: LAPD releases photo of suspect wanted in rapper's killing

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released the name and photo of the man suspected in the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock, 30, in broad daylight while he was dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

LAPD investigators named Freddie Lee Trone as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

Authorities believe Trone approached the rapper, demanded his jewelry, and then shot him several times in front of the rapper’s girlfriend, along with terrified patrons and staff.

Trone is considered armed and dangerous and authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

