Police: Woman dead, man injured after at least 10 shots fired into car in Kensington

Police say a man and woman were found in a shot-up vehicle on a Kensington street early Saturday morning.

Both victims reportedly suffered several gunshots on the 3400 block of A Street just before 3 a.m.

Police say a 25-yeard old woman was shot twice in the chest, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is said to be in stable condition.

They were found in a gray Hyundai Elantra which was shot at least 10 times, two through the windshield and eight through the driver's side window, according to police.

Two fired cartridges and one bullet fragment were also found on the street.

Police say an unconfirmed tip said a gray Volvo could be linked to the shooting. No motive or information on possible suspects is known at this time.

An investigation is underway as police check surveillance cameras in the area.