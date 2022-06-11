Police: 1 dead, 1 rescued after being pulled from water by beachgoers in Wildwood

Police say Good Samaritans rushed to try and rescue two people at a Wildwood beach earlier this week.

One man, 45-year-old Williams Pathy, was reportedly found floating in the water about 100 yards from the shore near Youngs Avenue Wednesday evening. He was pulled from the water by two swimmers.

Police responded to find several people rendering aid to Pathy, who was said to be unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was rescued when he was pulled from the water in the same area. He was treated on scene by police.

Police remind the public they should only swim when a lifeguard is on duty.