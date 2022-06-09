South Street Shooting: Murder charges to be filed against 2 suspects, DA says

Two individuals taken into custody in connection with Saturday's deadly mass shooting on South Street will be facing murder charges, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday.

This comes one day after officials released photos of two males who were identified as the third and fourth suspects in the shooting that left three people dead and nearly a dozen wounded on the popular Philadelphia street.

Krasner identified the two suspects as Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18 and Nahjee Whittington, 16. Both were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia, according to Krasner.

Officials say Dukes-Hill is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Alexis Quinn, 24.

According to Krasner, Whittington allegedly fired the shot that fatally struck Kristopher Minners, 22, and injured another person.

Joanne Pescatore, the head of the DAO's Homicide Unit, said the department received several tips after posting photos of the suspects with a reward for information.

Dukes-Hill and Whittington will be charged in adult court after a hearing in Virginia to extradite them back to Philadelphia.

Pescatore says investigators believe the suspects are friends because they were seen wearing hoodies with the same logo and they are believed to have traveled to Virginia together.

Two other suspects, Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen, were taken into custody by authorities on Monday and they face several charges related to the shooting.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fist fight between three men that escalated into a shootout. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says two of the men involved in the fight, Gregory Jackson, who died from gunshot wounds, and Micah Towns, were both licensed to carry firearms.

Officials believe Jackson fired the first shot that critically wounded Towns, who returned fire and killed Jackson.

The third man involved was identified as Vereen, who was previously taken into police custody.

Garner, who was also taken into custody earlier this week, is believed to have been a friend of Towns. Investigators say he discharged a ghost gun with an extended magazine in the direction of the fight.

Authorities also say Garner pointed the weapon at responding officers before he was shot in the hand by police.

After being shot, Garner fled to the scene of an unrelated shooting blocks away and told officers he was shot on South Street, according to law enforcement officials.

The DA's office does not believe the first two suspects are connected to Dukes-Hill and Whittington, as authorities say the 18-year-olds fired randomly after hearing gunshots from the first fight.

Krasner's office also says there is no ballistic evidence to support the presence of additional shooters, but the investigation is active and ongoing.