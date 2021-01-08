Police: 1 injured after van plows into storefront in Mayfair

article

Police say a man was hospitalized after a van plowed into a beauty salon early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

Police have not said what caused the van to crash into Kim's #2 Salon on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue just before 5 a.m.

A man was hospitalized after a van crashed into a salon in Mayfair, police say.

Footage from the scene shows the mangled van resting beside the heavily damaged storefront.

A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital, according to police. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter