Police: 1 injured after van plows into storefront in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was hospitalized after a van plowed into a beauty salon early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.
Police have not said what caused the van to crash into Kim's #2 Salon on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue just before 5 a.m.
A man was hospitalized after a van crashed into a salon in Mayfair, police say.
Footage from the scene shows the mangled van resting beside the heavily damaged storefront.
A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital, according to police. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.
