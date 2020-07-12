Police: 10-year-old, 4 teens injured during shooting at basketball court in Wilmington

article

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy and four young teenagers were injured during a shooting at a basketball court Saturday night in Wilmington.

Investigators say a 10-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys were struck by gunfire at the Bancroft basketball courts on the 600 block of North Pine Street.

All five victims are reportedly in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Investigators estimate at least 32 shots were fired during the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Detective Douglass Rivell at (302) 576-3633.

