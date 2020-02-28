Police: 12-year-old arrested after stealing Chinese food delivery driver's car

article

Authorities in Delaware say a 12-year-old has been charged after he stole a Chinese food delivery driver's car and attempted to flee when officers confronted him.

Police responded to the Paladin Club Apartments in Wilmington for reports of a vehicle theft. When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car driving in the parking lot.

According to police, when deputies tried to stop the car a 12-year-old suspect got out of the driver's seat as the car slowly rolled forward and began to run.

Police eventually apprehended the suspect at Colony North Apartments.

Investigators say the juvenile suspect ordered Chinese food from a local restaurant, and hopped in the delivery driver's car while the driver was at the front door of his apartment.

The 12-year-old was charged with felony vehicle theft, resisting arrest and related charges. He was released to his parents on $1450 bail.

