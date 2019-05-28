Police: 12-year-old boy arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Delaware

article

Police say a 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with theft after he drove a stolen vehicle in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to police, on May 17 around 4 a.m., a police officer was on patrol in the area of 5th and North Rodney Streets when they observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police say they located the car and the driver, which was a 12-year-old boy.

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with theft over $1,500 and was arraigned in New Castle County Family Court, according to authorities. He was released to a parent pending further proceedings.