Police: 12-year-old charged in accidental shooting death of 9-year-old sister in North Philadelphia

article

Officials say a 12-year-old old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 9-year-old sister inside a home in North Philadelphia last week.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were called to the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers reportedly found 9-year-old Nyssa Davis shot once in the head in a back bedroom. Nyssa's 12-year-old brother and cousin were left alone without adult supervision, according to police.

MORE: DA: Father charged after 9-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed inside North Philadelphia home

The Nyssa was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police said she died just before 2 p.m. at St. Christopher's Hospital.

Authorities later charged 39-year-old Blake Davis, the father of the fatally injured girl, with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and other charges.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Nyssa's 12-year-old brother was arrested and charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaught and related offenses.

Blake Davis (Philadelphia Police Department)

"It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely heartbreaking," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday. "We seem to have these more and more and my office will do everything we can to support the trauma the children have suffered and others are suffering here."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter