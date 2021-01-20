Police: Girl, 9, dies after shooting inside home in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head inside a home in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were called to the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting. At least two other children were home at the time of the fatal shooting, according to Outlaw.

The child was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police said she died just before 2 p.m.

Police are investigating what lead to the shooting. Two firearms were reportedly found inside the home.

