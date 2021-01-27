Police: 12-year-old facing charges in accidental shooting death of 9-year-old girl in North Philadelphia

article

Officials say a 12-year-old old boy is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a 9-year-old girl inside a home in North Philadelphia last week.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were called to the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a shooting.

At the time of the shooting, the girl’s brother and cousin, both minors, were inside the home with no adult supervision. Police say the 12-year-old called 911 to report the shooting.

MORE: DA: Father charged after 9-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed inside North Philadelphia home

The child was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police said she died just before 2 p.m.

Authorities later charged 39-year-old Blake Davis, the father of the fatally injured girl, with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and other charges.

Advertisement

Blake Davis (Philadelphia Police Department)

"It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely heartbreaking," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday. "We seem to have these more and more and my office will do everything we can to support the trauma the children have suffered and others are suffering here."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter