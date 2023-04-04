Police: 14-year-old girl stable after being shot in the leg in Overbrook

article

Police say a 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Overbook section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 59th and Arlington streets just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh. She was taken by police to Lankenau Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported and no weapon was found at the scene.