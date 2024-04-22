2 charged with rape, sexual abuse of women with intellectual disabilities: 'Truly heinous actions'

article

Disturbing allegations were brought against a Pennsylvania man and woman accused of sexually assaulting two women with intellectual disabilities.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Michael Swanson and his ex-wife Nicole Swanson, 37, were charged with numerous crimes, including rape and kidnapping.

Investigators say a concerned family member contacted police last January after their relative, a 30-year-old woman, was introduced to Michael Swanson.

It's believed that the 30-year-old met Swanson through a 27-year-old female peer she knew from a special education course at Chichester High School.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old woman – whose IQ is 45 – was pregnant with Michael Swanson's baby when they met.

Swanson is accused of convincing the 30-year-old to move out of her home in Lindwood by telling her that her father was stealing her Social Security benefits.

She moved into the Delaware County home where Michael and Nicole Swanson lived with the 27-year-old, their six children and the homeowner.

"It is difficult to comprehend the truly heinous actions of these defendants," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "The defendants knowingly exploited two intellectually disabled young women."

Authorities began investigating Michael Swanson after the 27-year-old gave birth at Ridley Hospital in Feb. 2023. Prosecutors say hospital staff filed a report with social services due to the woman's intellectual disabilities and Swanson's "numerous previous cases with social services."

"Michael Swanson impregnated one of the victims and brought a child into this vile situation – joining seven other children fathered by Swanson," Stollsteimer said.

That July, prosecutors say the Swansons, the two victims, their seven kids and a woman named Caitlyn Eusden all moved into a double-wide trailer in Tallahassee, Florida. A witness told police Michael made them move to Florida because he was concerned about social services looking into him fathering the victim's child.

While in Florida, authorities say the 30-year-old victim was beaten by Nicole Swanson, Eusden and their children. The beating was recorded and sent to the victim's family, which forced a family member to come save the victim from the Florida property.

During an interview with investigators, prosecutors say the victim – whose IQ is 56 – revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Michael Swanson at least twice a day and told not to tell anyone in the house about it. Her cell phone was taken, and her social security information was switched to Michael Swanson, prosecutors said.

Nicole Swanson is also accused of sexually assaulting the victim while she lived at the property. Prosecutors say she was also told there were cameras located all around the house that could be viewed by the Swansons from both inside and outside the property.

The second victim who lived with the Swansons was then interviewed by authorities in South Carolina, and revealed similar disturbing allegations of sexual assault. The victim said Michael Swanson also switched her social security benefits to his name.

Investigators later concluded that the victim lacked "the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship." Both she and her child were relocated to live with family in South Carolina.

Michael and Nicole Swanson were both taken to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County after each failed to post bail. Prosecutors anticipate they will face more charges by authorities in Florida.

