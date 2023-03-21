Police: 15-year-old among 4 hurt in Trenton shooting

article

Police in New Jersey's capitol say four people, including a teenager, suffered non-fatal injuries during a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the intersection of Academy and North Stockton streets just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say three adults and a 15-year-old boy were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

Preliminary information indicates that at least one shooter fired from inside a vehicle that fled before police responded.

Police did not share a description of the suspect or the vehicle used in the shooting.