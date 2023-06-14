Police: 15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after another school-aged teenager was shot in Philadelphia, adding to the growing list of city students impacted by the city's gun violence crisis.

Officials say the incident took place on the 6100 block of Vine Street just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the teen, who was riding a mountain bike, was shot in the right forearm.

He was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by police and placed in stable condition, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The scene was held, but no weapons were recovered and no suspects are in custody, per police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.