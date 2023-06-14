Caught on camera: Suspects climb ladder, drop from ceiling in North Philadelphia burglary

A duo took crime to new heights when they employed the use of a large ladder, then dropped from a hole in the ceiling during a recent burglary in North Philadelphia.

Video captured one suspect as he climbed a ladder to the second floor of the 27th Street Mini Market at 2700 Ridge Avenue earlier this month.

Once inside, police say he cut a hole in the floor to gain access to the market below.

Another video caught the suspect in the market, where he tried to cut open the ATM, but failed.

He fled after taking money from the register, along with some merchandise, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.