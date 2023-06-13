Man, 31, stabbed to death during bar fight in Montgomery County, police say

article

A man is dead after police say he was stabbed during a bar fight in Lower Merion over the weekend.

Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department were called to the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace early Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing.

A 31-year-old man who police say was suffering from multiple stab wounds was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he died around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened during an altercation at a nearby bar.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly stabbing, but police say they have identified the people involved.