Police: 16-year-old girl critically injured in South Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.

Officials say the shooting happened Thursday evening, around 7 p.m., on the 2200 block of South 27th Street, in South Philadelphia.

1st District responded to the scene and found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her side.

Police rushed her to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made. A weapon was found and two spent shell casings were found at the scene.

