Police: 16-year-old girl critically injured in South Philadelphia shooting
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.
Officials say the shooting happened Thursday evening, around 7 p.m., on the 2200 block of South 27th Street, in South Philadelphia.
1st District responded to the scene and found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her side.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect sought in connection with sexual assaults on SEPTA Broad St. Line
- Boy, 16, critically wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
- Video: Police searching for 4 wanted in shootout that injured driver near Philadelphia rec center
Police rushed her to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is listed in critical condition.
Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made. A weapon was found and two spent shell casings were found at the scene.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.