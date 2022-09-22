Video: Police searching for 4 wanted in shootout that injured driver near Philadelphia rec center

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a group of juveniles wanted in connection with a shooting near a rec center that left one woman injured.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday night on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street.

According to authorities, a woman was driving north on 22nd Street when she came across large crowds of people running in the area. Police say she did not realize there was a shootout going on between two groups firing on opposite sides of the sidewalk and she drove through.

Police say a bullet went through the victim's driver-side door, hitting her in the left thigh.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of the shooting.

According to officials, a large group of juveniles started to fight outside the Patani Rec Center and two males were observed exchanging a gun near the front doors of the center.

As the fight moved towards the corner of 22nd and Clearfield, multiple shots were fired, resulting in one person being struck, authorities say.

One suspect continued to fire shots as he ran around the rec center and through the basketball courts, per police.

Officials say two other suspects were seen on police cameras at 22nd and Clearfield Street handing off a firearm before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.