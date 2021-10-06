Police: 16-year-old male recovering after he was stabbed in West Philadelphia

article

A 16-year-old male was attacked and stabbed in West Philadelphia, Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The 16-year-old was stabbed twice in the back on the 4800 block of Market Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities state the victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

A juvenile was said to have been taken into custody. An investigation is underway as to what prompted the attack. No weapon has been recovered.

