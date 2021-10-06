Police: 16-year-old male recovering after he was stabbed in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old male was attacked and stabbed in West Philadelphia, Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The 16-year-old was stabbed twice in the back on the 4800 block of Market Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities state the victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head, police say
- Philadelphia DA's Office ready to file charges after illegal drag racing gatherings
- Teenage boy injured in Kingsessing shooting, police say
- 11-year-old boy injured in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting, police say
A juvenile was said to have been taken into custody. An investigation is underway as to what prompted the attack. No weapon has been recovered.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement