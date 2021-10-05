Philadelphia DA's Office ready to file charges after illegal drag racing gatherings

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office says its ready to file charges, as soon as possible, after a wild night of street racing and drifting in Center City.

The chaotic scene happened outside of City Hall on Saturday night with videos detailing the absolute chaos.

Hundreds of people and cars were there, according to police.

A few people damaged a police car and some were setting off fireworks in the street.

MORE HEADLINES:

Now, the DA's Office is saying enough is enough.

"Young people need to find other outlets for their energy besides blocking traffic and behaving in what I consider to be some reckless manners," said First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee.

Police say these illegal gatherings have become an ongoing issue across the city. Police are still actively investigating these incidents.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter