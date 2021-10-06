Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head, police say

article

A woman is battling for her life after she was shot in the head in Brewerytown.

The incident happened at approximately 10:56 a.m. on the 1700 block of North 28th Street.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old woman was shot once in the left side of the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

At this time, there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.

