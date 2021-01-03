Police: 16-year-old shot in the head in Holmesburg

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the head Sunday night in the city's Holmesburg section.

Investigators say gunfire erupted on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Police drove the teenager to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what caused the shooting.

