Police: 16-year-old shot in the head in Holmesburg
HOLMESBURG - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the head Sunday night in the city's Holmesburg section.
Investigators say gunfire erupted on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police drove the teenager to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what caused the shooting.
