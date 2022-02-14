Police: 18-year-old Delmar man killed in crash

article

Delaware State Police say an 18-year-old Delmar man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and crashed.

Police say the crash happened Sunday morning on Seaford Road when the driver of a Toyota Tundra failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The truck hit a fence, a tree and a parked Chevrolet Silverado before overturning.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

He was transported to an area hospital, where police say he later died.

