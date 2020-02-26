Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Brewerytown
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.
It happened on the 1500 block of North 28th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 18-year-old male was shot twice in the head and once in the back. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
