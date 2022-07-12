Police: 19-year-old fatally shot in Camden

article

Homicide detectives with the Camden Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

According to authorities, officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Denfield Street around 10:43 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting a person shot on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Tymere Wilcox, 19, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Wilcox was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, per officials.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-916-929.