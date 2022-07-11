Three men injured after being shot multiple times in an Olney triple shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Olney on Monday night.

Police say they responded to a shooting on North Franklin Street at around 5:52 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot three times in his legs and arms, according to police. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where officials say he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities say the second victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot four times in his legs, stomach, and arms. He was also transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

The third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot four times across his body and placed in stable condition at the same hospital, according to authorities.

Officials say two scenes were held, no weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.