Atlantic City pizza joint offering free pizza, drinks and money if you help solve a crime

The owners of a famous pizza joint in Atlantic City are offering a big reward for anyone who helps them solve a crime.

Tony's Baltimore Grill, the oldest pizza shop in the city, recently got outdoor seating for their historic spot on Atlantic Avenue. That was until, someone stole a table, six chairs, and an umbrella.

"We figured it was probably a truck that rolled up and somebody threw it in the back and went off," said Joe Palumbo, manager of the famous restaurant.

The reward is $1,500 in cash and free pizza and drinks every week for life for anyone who helps solve the case of stolen outdoor furniture.

MORE HEADLINES

Suspects wanted for robbing 2 people inside Atlantic City casinos, police say

Apparent road rage leads to chase, shooting and fiery crash in Frankford, police say

Man killed after being shot 13 times near SEPTA station in North Philadelphia, police say

AC resident, Joe Dibianca, says he's angry about the theft.

"If there's any way possible for me to do something about it, I would. I'm not scared of anything," said Dibianca.

Tony's has surveillance cameras, as do some other nearby businesses, but so far, they've had no luck. Chef Rich McSweeney says he thinks the reward might be the ticket to get some answers.

"I think someone is going ot get ratted out," McSweeney said. "They just won't be able to hold it."

The owners of the 90-year-old restaurant are asking someone to do the right thing. They want the thief turned in, so someone can enjoy pizza and drinks for life.