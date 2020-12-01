Police: 19-year-old shot and killed, 2 other men injured in North Philadelphia shooting

article

A 19-year-old male is dead, while two other men were injured in a North Philadelphia shooting Tuesday morning.

Officials say police were called to the 2100 block of North 22nd Street, Tuesday, just before 11:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found three males shot inside a convenience store when they arrived.

The 19-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was shot once. He took himself to Temple and was listed as stable. A 29-year-old suffered from a graze wound across his nose. He was taken by medics to Temple and is in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter