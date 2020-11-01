Police: 2 brothers stab each other inside home inside home in Feltonville

article

Philadelphia police say two brothers are in custody after they stabbed each other inside a home in Feltonville on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Hurley Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two men suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was stabbed once in the back of the head by his 26-year-old brother. The younger brother was also stabbed four times in the left thigh by the 28-year-old.

Both men were taken to Temple Hospital by emergency medical responders and placed in stable condition. Police say the men are in custody.

Investigators have not said what sparked the stabbing. A knife was reportedly found by police.

