Police: 2 dead after shooting at Wilmington senior care facility

Two people are dead after a shooting at a senior care facility in Wilmington Saturday, officials say.

Delaware State Police responded to ManorCare of Wilmington on the 700 block of Foulk Road shortly after 1 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman both with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was a resident of the facility.

The two will undergo autopsies and their identities are being witheld, pending notification of family.

Responding officers worked to clear the building and declared the area safe. Officials say there is no concern for public safety.