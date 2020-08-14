Police: 2 dead in morning shootings in West Philadelphia, Kensington

article

Authorities are investigating after a pair shootings Friday morning across Philadelphia claimed the lives of two 22-year-old men.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South 49th Street in West Philadelphia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Responding officers discovered a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

Investigators say the man, whose identity has not been released, was fatally shot in the chest, abdomen and right leg. He was reportedly pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital around noon.

Around the same time, police in Kensington were called to the 200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of gunshots.

Officers say a 22-year-old man sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

No arrests were reported in either shooting incident. Police are investigating both shootings as homicides.

