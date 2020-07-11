Police: 2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Kensington

article

Authorities say two men were sitting on the front steps of a home in Kensington late Friday night when a barrage of gunfire erupted from inside an SUV.

According to police, the double shooting happened on the 1800 block of Hart Lane just before 11 p.m.

Police say an SUV pulled in front of the home and shined a green laser pointer at the 18-year-old victims before unloading a hail of gunfire.

One man was hit in the foot left foot. A second victim was shot in the right foot and on the side.

Investigators do not have a motive at this time. No arrests have been reported.

