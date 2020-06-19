Police: 2 injured after 15 shots fired at car in Mount Airy

article

Authorities say one man is in critical condition and another man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Mount Airy.

According to police, four men were sitting in a car on the 8000 block of Forrest Avenue around midnight when at least 15 shots peppered the vehicle.

Two of the men, both age 21, were struck by gunfire. One of the men sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and another was shot in the chest.

The driver, who was not shot, was able to flag down a patrol officer on the 2400 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

The victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center. The man who was shot in the chest remains in critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

