Police: 2 injured after suspect shoots into crowd of pedestrians in North Philadelphia

Two people were injured after a gunman opened fire into a group of people in North Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Officers with the 22nd district responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of W. Diamond Street, according to police.

Officers met a group of pedestrians who alerted them that two people were shot, authorities say.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered from gunshot wounds.

Both say they were standing on the street when a car, possibly orange or red in color, stopped in the street and let out a passenger, authorities say.

Police say the victims told investigators the passenger who exited the car had a gun and began firing into the crowd of people standing at the location.

The suspect got back into the car before it drove westbound on Diamond Street, according to investigators.

Both injured victims were transported to the hospital where the woman, who was shot in the foot, is in stable condition. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he is in critical condition.

Police are also investigating another double shooting that took place on W Girard Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning. A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both shot, according to police.

They are in the hospital in stable condition, police say.

Additionally, a 26-year-old man was shot 12 times in his legs and lower back on the 1100 block of N 41st Street around 1:48 a.m., according to authorities.

He is in the hospital in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say all shootings are under investigation.

